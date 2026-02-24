Multiple chances for wintry weather

DAYTON — Over the next weeks time, the Miami Valley has several attempts for wintery weather.

A weak wave of moisture slides down over the Valley overnight and early tomorrow morning. Most of the precipitation will be in the form of light snow, but freezing drizzle is possible as the wave moves south of I70 between midnight and 4 AM. This will allow for slick spots during our early morning commute.

Futurcast

A second opportunity for wintry precipitation arrives late Wednesday and early Thursday. There are still model discrepancies, but slightly more confidence in saying that most of the precipitation chances will be held along I70 and south. Currently our precipitation type looks to be snow to start overnight and early Thursday, then transitioning to more of a freezing drizzle late morning early afternoon as the system pushes farther eastward. Accumulations look to be light if any.

Futurecast

One last chance of winter weather takes place this upcoming Sunday and Monday. At this time it is a wintry mix and timing and totals are uncertain with this system a week out.

