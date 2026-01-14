Multiple chances of snow are on the way, but the return of arctic cold is the big story

DAYTON — It’s the start of an active pattern with multiple rounds of snow, high winds, and wind chills below zero. Hey it’s Stormcenter 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

True arctic air with lows in the single digits and highs in the teens are coming next week. With even a slight wind, that’s going to make wind chills early next week drop down below zero!

The active winter pattern is returning

This is happening due to multiple cold fronts swinging in reinforcing the cold air. Each cold front will bring a few snow showers, but nothing too significant.

After Wednesday evening’s scattered snow showers, there will be a few more out there Friday morning. Not a big, widespread burst of snow, but instead just a few more scattered snow showers. Accumulations may range from not much at all to an inch at the very most.

More snow showers may move in on Saturday and still watching how much of that system may accumulate and we will keep you posted.

