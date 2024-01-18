Multiple arrested during car theft blitz in Montgomery Co.

DAYTON — Up to a half dozen arrests were made across Montgomery County in connection to stolen vehicles Wednesday night.

The Montgomery County Grand Theft Auto Suppression Group was out in full force, spotting stolen cars and trying to stop the people in them.

News Center 7 previously reported how the group caught up with suspects on US-35 in Dayton, taking three into custody.

That is just the latest work done by the task force formed in late 2022.

It was a reaction to skyrocketing vehicle thefts that began with online videos posted by groups like the “Kia Boys” claiming it was easy to steal vehicles made by Kida and Hyundai.

The Montgomery County Task Force has officers from almost 10 departments in the county.

Task force members tracked down a man last January in a parking lot at a truck stop.

He was in a car reported stolen and had to be pulled from the vehicle.

Task force members previously told News Center 7 that people found in these stolen cars are almost always between 13 and 30 years old.

They pose a big danger to people on the road.

“They don’t have the driving skills of an experienced driver. When they flee from the police they make bad decisions because they don’t have proper decision-making skills or the skills to drive at high speeds,” Lt. Randy Beane with Dayton Police previously told News Center 7.

Three people were arrested after the chase on US-35 in Dayton.

Three others were arrested after running from another vehicle reported stolen later that night.

