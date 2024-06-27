Multi-agency law enforcement operation nets ‘violent felon’, stolen cars, more

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Officers from multiple agencies arrested several people Tuesday, including a violent felon.

Tuesday night officers from agencies including Dayton, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Huber Heights, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and more took to the streets, according to a social media post.

Officers arrested a violent felon who was wanted for parole violation and had previously shot at police.

>> ‘Worse than prisoners of war;’ Ohio couple accused of torturing adopted children

Multiple stolen vehicles, a gun, and drugs were also found during the operation.

Officers also said they arrested two drivers wanted in two separate hit-and-runs.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.









©2024 Cox Media Group