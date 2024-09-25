Much-needed rain calls for drivers to be more cautious on roads, state troopers say

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami Valley finally got some much-needed rain after 30 dry days and with more showers in the forecast, drivers may be traveling on wet roads which can cause safety issues.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher talked with drivers about their concern for slicker driving surfaces. He’ll have a full report tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Even the smallest bit of rain after the drought can bring big changes to driver safety. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said drivers need to be more cautious when driving in wet conditions.

Mark, a Dayton resident, told News Center 7 that he drives a lot for his job checking fire protection services and hydrants and he typically sees more cars on the side of the road when roads are wet. He said he’s always cautious, but there are still some things he does differently when driving in the rain.

“Break a little bit earlier,” Mark said. “You know, you want to least 25 yards before you reach 25 yards, but when you’re braking and whatnot.”

