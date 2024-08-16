Motorcyclist's body found off Warren County road hours after crash, state patrol says

WARREN COUNTY — A Warren County man whose body was found in a grassy area Thursday actually died Wednesday night when he apparently failed to negotiate a curve on his motorcycle, hit a traffic sign and was ejected, the Ohio State Highway Patrol - Lebanon Post said.

The crash is believed to have occurred between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Oregonia Road, east of Waynesville Road in Turtlecreek Twp. in Warren County.

According to the preliminary investigation, Travis Wenzler, 47, Oregonia, was operating a 2004 Honda headed east on Oregonia Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and traveled off the right side of the road.

Wenzler was ejected when the motorcycle continued and struck a traffic sign.

Workers with the Warren County Engineer’s Office found Wenzler on Thursday. A Warren County coroner’s investigator pronounced him deceased where they found him.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the state patrol said.

The investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Lebanon Post is continuing.





