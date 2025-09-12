Motorcyclist seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Greene County on Thursday evening.

Around 9:35 p.m., troopers with the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 235 and Dayton Yellow Springs Road on reports of a three-vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle operated by 50-year-old Jason Hunter of Fairborn was traveling northbound on State Route 235.

At the same time, a sedan operated by 71-year-old Donald Amos of Fairborn was traveling westbound on Yellow Springs Road.

A pick-up truck operated by 30-year-old William Watson of Fairborn was traveling southbound on State Route 235 and was stopped at the intersection waiting to make a left turn onto Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

The sedan failed to stop at a red light and struck the motorcycle in the intersection. After the initial impact, the motorcycle crashed into the pick-up truck.

Hunter was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and sustained serious, life-threatening injuries. Hunter was transported to a local hospital.

Amos and Watson were not injured as a result of the crash, according to the OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

