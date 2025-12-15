Mother who lost son in shooting hopes violence interruption program helps other families

DAYTON — After talking about it for more than a year, the city of Dayton has finalized its Violence Interruption Program.

News Center 7’s John Bedell talked to a family who lost their son to gun violence in the city this fall. They shared with him what they hope the program can do for other families LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Tierra Stark said she’s lost the Christmas spirit.

“Because around this time, he’d be like, Mom, can I get this? Can I get this? Can I do this? I’m like, damn, I’m not gonna get that this year,” Stark said.

This year will be her first Christmas without her oldest son, Hillary Farr.

“Every day is different, it’s hard, but we making it. We’re making it, it’s definitely different without him,” Stark said.

