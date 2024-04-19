Morning rain, gradual clearing today; Cooler air moves in, frost possible this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Lingering showers fade, gradual clearing
- Cooler air moves in
- Frost possible this weekend
DETAILED FORECAST:
FRIDAY: Showers and storms fade, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz.
Turning mostly sunny and breezy into the afternoon with highs in the middle 60s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cool, and dry. Highs in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Chilly in the morning with lows in the mid-30s. We’ll have frost potential. Mostly sunny during the afternoon, but cool with highs in the mid-50s.
MONDAY: Frost is possible again during the morning. Partly cloudy and cool with another day in the 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Warmer with highs in the mid-60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunshine prevailing and mild with a high in the middle 60s.
