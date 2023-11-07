Moraine restaurant reopens months after truck crashes into building

MORAINE — A Moraine restaurant is opening its doors two months after a pickup truck crashed into front of it.

On Sept. 9 a pick-up truck smashed into the front of a strip mall in the 5500 block of Springboro Pike.

It damaged the Clerk of Courts Auto Title Office, Vapor Haus, and Super Subby’s.

Todd Barhorst, the owner of Super Subby’s, confirmed to News Center 7 that they will be reopening on Nov. 9.

It will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

