Hundreds of AES Ohio customers without power as thunderstorms roll through

UPDATE @ 8:30 p.m.: Hundreds of AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County were without power Thursday evening as thunderstorms rolled across the Miami Valley.
At 8:30 p.m., here’s what the AES Ohio online outage page was reporting:
* 362 in Montgomery
* 74 in Miami
* 7 in Greene
* 1 each in Darke and Fayette counties
Ohio Edison (First Energy) was reporting no outages in the Miami Valley.
