Hundreds of AES Ohio customers without power as thunderstorms roll through

UPDATE @ 8:30 p.m.: Hundreds of AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County were without power Thursday evening as thunderstorms rolled across the Miami Valley.

At 8:30 p.m., here’s what the AES Ohio online outage page was reporting:

* 362 in Montgomery

* 74 in Miami

* 7 in Greene

* 1 each in Darke and Fayette counties

Ohio Edison (First Energy) was reporting no outages in the Miami Valley.





