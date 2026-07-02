More than 3 million Ohioans expected to travel for America’s 250th

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio — More than 3 million Ohioans will be on the roads this holiday weekend and these high temperatures could put more strain on your car’s engine.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke with AAA about when people should hit the roads for America’s 250th Birthday.

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A spokesperson for AAA told us that right now and Friday afternoon are the worst times to get on the road because of traffic.

“That’s when we have a lot of holiday travelers and the evening commute, and we just see long lines of traffic in some areas, especially where interstates come together in metro areas,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Spokesperson.

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The packed rest area along I-75 in Miami County is just a fraction of the number of people traveling this holiday weekend.

“Hopefully it’s a little cooler up there,” said Evan Borck from Georgia.

The Borck family stopped at the rest area while on their way to Michigan to celebrate the 4th of July, and they were 8 hours into their 12-hour road trip.

“We’re going to have a fun weekend, hanging out on the lake, having some drinks, and enjoying some fireworks,” said Anzley Irons from Georgia.

They’re one of 72 million Americans who are expected to hit the road to celebrate 250 years of America.

“So, there’s going to be a lot extra cars on a roadway,” Dean said. “Now they’re facing the added challenge of extreme heat. Extreme heat can really take a toll on a vehicle in a couple of different ways.”

Dean said extreme heat can strain a car’s cooling system, tires, and air conditioning.

That’s what most roadside assistance calls are for during high temperatures.

“But I will say extreme heat like this, even on a regular week, on a non-holiday week, likely would push our numbers up for the number of calls out there just because of it taking its toll on vehicles,” Dean said.

Some families, like the Irons, are taking their time on the road.

“It’s my first time,” Irons said. “And it’s his first time also. We’re excited to go to a new place with our favorite person.”

According to AAA, Sunday morning is the best time to start heading back to avoid traffic.

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