Montgomery County Solid Waste District to hold tornado drill

MORAINE — You may see delays today at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District in Moraine.
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Montgomery County, Ohio, said in a social media post that the county’s solid waste district will conduct a tornado drill today at noon.
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During that time, operations will be briefly paused as staff do the required safety procedures, according to the social media post.
“As a result, customers may experience brief delays when accessing or using the Transfer Station,” the county said.
They thanked everyone in advance for their understanding.
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