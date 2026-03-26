Montgomery County Solid Waste District to hold tornado drill

MORAINE — You may see delays today at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District in Moraine.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Montgomery County, Ohio, said in a social media post that the county’s solid waste district will conduct a tornado drill today at noon.

TRENDING STORIES:

During that time, operations will be briefly paused as staff do the required safety procedures, according to the social media post.

“As a result, customers may experience brief delays when accessing or using the Transfer Station,” the county said.

They thanked everyone in advance for their understanding.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group