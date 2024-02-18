Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office offering scholarship for high school seniors

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is offering a scholarship for graduating seniors looking for a career as first responders.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scholarship through The Dayton Foundation will award one $1,900 scholarship to a graduating high school senior planning to pursue a career as a law enforcement officer, EMT, corrections officer or firefighter.

Applications must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on March 8 to be considered.

For more information and how to apply, you can click here.

