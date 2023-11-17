Money from Dollar General settlement to impact people of need, Ohio AG says

COLUMBUS — Most of the $1 million settlement money between Dollar General and the State of Ohio will benefit people in need.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: I-TEAM: Investigation of Dollar General price swapping claims prompts $1M settlement, policy changes

Attorney General Dave Yost said $750,000 will go to benefit food banks across the state while speaking Thursday at the County Auditors’ Association of Ohio’s Winter Conference.

Each county auditor will choose the beneficiary in their county, but a decision must be submitted to the Ohio Attorney General’s office by November 30, according to an Ohio AG spokesperson.

“Most people don’t shop at Dollar General because they have a lot of extra money to spend,” said Yost. “So, when a bottle of shampoo that should cost one dollar costs two dollars at the checkout, that’s a real thing. And you all brought it to light.”

The Ohio Attorney General sued some Butler County stores over prices on the shelves not matching prices at the register.

This settlement applies to all Dollar Generals across Ohio.

©2023 Cox Media Group