Missing man’s body recovered in Great Miami River

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A man’s body was recovered in the Great Miami River Sunday afternoon.

Search teams were dispatched in boats around 3:40 p.m. after reports that a man in his 50s went missing while fishing, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

This happened in the Great Miami River near Heritage Park, WXIX reported.

A search began and divers located the missing man’s body.

The man’s identity has not been released.

