Missing Endangered Adult Alert issued for Xenia man

XENIA — A statewide Missing Endangered Adult Alert has been issued for a Xenia man.

James Ary, 80, drove away from his home on Arlington Drive around 8 p.m. on Tuesday and has not returned.

Ary suffers from memory issues, and law enforcement is concerned for his safety, according to the alert.

He’s 6′3″ and weighs around 215 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Ary was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt, hiking sandals, a ball cap, and sunglasses.

He’s believed to be driving a maroon 2017 Ford Fusion with an Ohio license plate GMQ6853.

If you see Ary or know anything about his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Xenia Greene Central Communications Center at (937) 372-9901.

