UPDATE: Endangered Missing Adult Alert for local man canceled

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — UPDATE:

The Endangered Missing Adult Alert was canceled at 7:16 p.m.

INITIAL REPORT:

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a 74-year-old man.

Gary Frank Oen was last seen walking away from his residence on Middle Pike in Wapakoneta, Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

>> New splash pad opens in Miami County park

Oen is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say Oen has Parkinson’s disease and they are concerned for his safety.

If you see Oen, call 911.

©2024 Cox Media Group