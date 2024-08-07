Missed 7 Circle of Kindness Great Backpack Give Back? You Can Still Help!

DAYTON — To all who attended WHIO-TV’s 7 Circle of Kindness Great Backpack Give Back, which benefitted Crayons to Classrooms, thank you!

If you missed the event, it’s not too late. You can drop off school supplies at any Morris Home or Ashley store in the Dayton region starting now through August 31st:

Morris Home Dayton Mall (2700 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Suite 534A, Dayton, OH 45459)

Morris Home Fairfield Commons (2727 Fairfield Commons Blvd, ANC1B, Beavercreek, OH 45431)

Morris Home Outlet Fairborn (2377 Commerce Center Blvd, Fairborn, OH 45324)

Morris Home Centerville (5695 Wilmington Pike, Centerville, OH 45459)

Ashley Dayton Mall (161 Mall Woods Dr, Dayton, OH 45449)

Ashley Beavercreek (2850 Centre Dr, Fairborn, OH 45324)

While at the store, you can take a load off and receive a $25 gift card just for doing a Rest Test in the Better Sleep Shop. Morris Home and Ashley will donate the same amount to the Hope to Dream program for your effort.

All collected school supplies donations will be delivered to Crayons to Classrooms in early September, helping local teachers of at-risk students ensure every child has the tools they need to succeed.

Crayons to Classrooms is a Miami Valley nonprofit organization servicing Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties. In addition to product donations, Crayons to Classrooms is leveraging an extensive collection of supply chain partners to secure essential school supplies at significantly reduced costs. All collected donations are then distributed to teachers at the organization’s Dayton store at no cost.

According to Crayons to Classrooms, approximately 86.5% of the students in their service area are identified as low-income, and according to local teachers, 70% of their students lack the supplies they need to succeed throughout the school year. During the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the organization served 2,214 teachers and 54,343 students in 135 schools, including ten childcare centers in the Dayton region, distributing $3,444,963 worth of supplies, setting the kids in the impacted schools up for success.

ITEMS NEEDED THE MOST:

Markers

Pencils

Colored Pencils

Crayons

Children’s Scissors

70ct spiral notebooks

Filler Paper

Glue Sticks

Pocket Folders

Construction Paper

Crayons to Classrooms’ Walmart Spark Good wish list can be found HERE. You can also support the organization by shopping its wish list on Amazon. To make a monetary gift, please visit https://www.crayonstoclassrooms.org/donate/.

If you are willing to donate your time as a volunteer, host a fundraiser benefitting the organization, or get involved in any other way, please contact Crayons to Classrooms directly.

7 Circle of Kindness is a WHIO-TV initiative serving communities with the seven pillars that focus on things important to our viewers, including education, peace, environment, diversity, and more. 7 Circle of Kindness is sponsored by Morris Home & Ashley.

