Minors will soon need parental consent to create social media accounts

COLUMBUS — Soon minors in Ohio will have to get their parents’ permission before using social media.

The Parental Notification by Social Media Operators Act takes effect on Jan. 15, 2024.

The act will require social media platforms to get parental consent before creating accounts for minors under 16 in Ohio.

When parents give consent platforms must then send written confirmation of the account to the parent.

If consent is not given, platforms have to deny the child access.

