Minor injuries reported after barn fire in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Minor injuries were reported as the result of a barn fire in Jefferson Township on Wednesday.

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The fire was reported in the 8000 block of Huffman Road around 3:30 p.m., according to Jefferson Township Fire Department Chief Gregory Wilcox.

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Upon arrival, firefighters saw that the barn was fully engulfed in flames and immediately worked to extinguish it.

The barn was back along a private driveway, and there were no hydrants, so firefighters on scene called for nearby departments to help, Wilcox said.

Firefighters from the Farmersville Fire Department, New Lebanon Fire Department, Germantown Fire Department and Trotwood Fire & Rescue responded with tanker trucks to provide water.

Wilcox said the property owner sustained a minor burn to their face.

A firefighter was also treated on scene for heat exhaustion, but was cleared to get back to work, Wilcox added.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been requested to investigate due to the minor injury and amount of loss.

“Crews again made a valiant effort and contained it to one structure, the initial building; the others were protected. And no livestock loss, just property loss,” Wilcox said.

The barn and the equipment inside are considered a total loss.

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