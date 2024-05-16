Military, law enforcement put themselves to the test as part of National Police Week

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Nine teams from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base put themselves to the test Thursday by taking on an obstacle course of sorts -- all while wearing 25-pound weight vests -- to highlight the work and sacrifice of law enforcement as part of National Police Week.

>> Great Miami River in downtown Dayton is site of water rescue

Events on the exercise circuit included pushing a Humvee weighing more than 5,000 pounds, doing push-ups, rowing, assembling and disassembling weapons and and more.

“This overall, is just a great week for law enforcement to come together and remember who we are, what we do, why we do it,” Capt. Stefan Endicott, Marines Reserves, told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz.

Thursday’s events, called the Defenders Challenge, was put together based on requests from the 88th Air Base Wing Security Forces Squadron (SFS), which asked Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to host the week’s events, Capt. Endicott said.

The series of events began Monday with a K-9 skills competition featuring area law enforcement agencies. Wednesday featured a “Cops & Cars/Police Expo” exhibiting cutting-edge technology and equipment.

>> Arrest made in SWAT standoff in Shelby County

Air Force Sgt. Daniel Wade, one of the participants in Thursday’s Defenders Challenge, is no stranger to the challenge. He’s competed in them elsewhere.

“You should always be physically fit -- that’s what I think,” he said.

Friday, the 88th SFS will lead a 5K march to honor the fallen and a formal remembrance ceremony will end the week.

©2024 Cox Media Group