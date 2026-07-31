Miamisburg Police host first ‘Burg Night Out’ with drones, free supplies

MIAMISBURG — The Miamisburg Police Department is hosting its first-ever “‘Burg Night Out” event today.

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The community event features more than 40 vendors and resources.

Police officials said the gathering provides an opportunity for the public to engage with law enforcement in a positive setting outside of emergency calls.

Miamisburg City Schools students are receiving free school supplies during the event.

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The police department is also showcasing its technology through a live demonstration by its drone team.

Attendees gathered at the park to watch the team display the equipment used by the department for law enforcement operations.

Cindi Threlkeld, a representative for the Miamisburg Police Department, spoke about the value of creating positive memories for community members.

She noted that first responders often meet people during difficult circumstances.

“A lot of our interactions with our community happen to be on the worst day of their lives, especially in the first responder field,” Threlkeld said.

“Most people call us when they need us, not just to say hi. So it’s a really good opportunity for our community to get to meet the men and women who are serving their community and put all of that together in a fun night rather than something that is memorable for good reasons rather than bad.”

The “Burg Night Out” event is scheduled to conclude at 8 p.m.

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