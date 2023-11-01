Miami Valley trick-or-treaters brave the cold, flurries

MIAMI VALLEY — Trick-or-treaters had to bundle up Tuesday night as chilly weather hit the Miami Valley.

For some, like Dana Kuhn, Halloween is a chance to go all out on the decorations.

“They enjoy what we do here. And we have cars stopped by right in the middle of the street and they’re pointing and looking,” Kuhn said.

In Yellow Springs others think it’s the candy that makes the holiday.

>> PHOTOS: Halloween snow moves through the Miami Valley

This year trick-or-treaters had an extra treat — flurries.

“This would be all right for December, but not now,” Kuhn said.

But the cold didn’t put a damper on the fun.

“It’s been really fun. I’ve kind of been jumping around with different groups going all over the place. It’s very cold, but still fun,” Malor Lininger said.

Regardless of how cold it got, this it the time of year some of these trick-or-treaters look forward to.

“I like Halloween night because it’s a night where people can dress up, be themselves and get candy,” Niamh Jones-Graham said.

