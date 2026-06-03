Miami Valley native takes command of U.S. Air Force Laboratory

WPAFB, Ohio — There’s a new leader for the U.S. Air Force Laboratory, and he grew up here in the Miami Valley.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins was at the Air Force Museum and got a moment with the new commander.

The airmen greeted their new commander for the first time.

“It feels like I’m coming home, but my heart never left,” said Brig. Gen. Douglas P. Wickert.

Brig. Gen. Wickert will lead scientists through technology breakthroughs and advancement at the United States Air Force Research Laboratory. ,

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“You know, there’s new technologies that we can’t even imagine yet, that will come out of the lab and will eventually be adopted,” he said. “Turning from science into technology. And it’s really to help the global world order.”

He’s stepping into this role after the last commander was here for almost 30 years.

“The one-two punch of a change of command and a retirement party,” said Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bartolomei.

But Wickert isn’t unfamiliar with the laboratory because back when he attended Beavercreek High School, he was an intern learning the basics, and now, he’s leading the charge.

“My first real job was, if you will, 36 years ago, was a high school intern,” Wickert said. “In the flight dynamics lab. Never in my wildest dreams could I imagine standing with you all today.”

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