Miami Valley Murder Mystery: Who Killed Randon Aldora?

RICHMOND, Ind. — It only took an instant for someone to take everything from Randon Aldora.

Over the past decade, his murder has kept a community silent, and a family desperate for answers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Watch this Miami Valley Murder Mystery today on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 Anchor Gabrielle Enright investigates what it will take to finally bring Randon’s killer to justice.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group