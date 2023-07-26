Miami Valley bracing for first heat wave of summer; How much water should person drink?

DAYTON — The Miami Valley is bracing for the first heat wave this summer.

StormCenter 7 Meteorologist Britley Ritz says temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The National Weather Service has also issued a Heat Advisory for the entire region starting at 12 p.m. Thursday and lasting until 9 p.m. Friday night.

With this heat, it’s important to stay hydrated.

How much water should a person drink each day, especially in these conditions?

While the common recommendation is around eight glasses a day, some scientists recommend much more.

They recommend nearly four liters for men per day and three liters for women.

“There’s not even an exact amount,” said Doctor David Hilden, Hennepin Healthcare. “Although a good place to start is that old myth of eight cups a day.”

He said if people work outside, they should dramatically increase drinking water.

Elderly people, pregnant women, or sick adults should also drink more than eight cups per day.

The most important things to remember is to simply drink water when you are thirsty.

