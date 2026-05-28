Miami University men’s basketball coach signs extension after historic season

OXFORD — Miami University men’s basketball coach Travis Steele has signed a contract extension.

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His contract extension will run through the 2033-34 season, according to a university spokesperson.

Steele helped lead the RedHawks to one of their best seasons in program history.

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Miami became the fifth program this century in Division I men’s basketball to finish the regular season undefeated.

The RedHawks set a program record with 32 wins, tying the Mid-American Conference (MAC) for most wins in a single season.

Steele guided Miami into the Top 25 for the first time since 1999. Their highest ranking was No. 19.

Miami set program records with 31 straight home wins and 15 overall road wins.

Steele won several coach of the year awards, including the NABC Division I East District Coach of the Year, MAC Coach of the Year, and John McLendon National Coach of the Year.

Miami beat SMU in the First Four at UD Arena before losing to Tennessee in the First Round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship.

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