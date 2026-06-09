Meta selects Ohio city as host of workforce academy

COLUMBUS — Meta, Facebook’s parent company, wants to train people to build data centers, and they want to do it in Ohio.

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The company is launching America’s Workforce Academy (AWA), a free five-week training program in four states: Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas.

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In Ohio, the academy would be in Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS.

The program will provide paid training for jobs in artificial intelligence infrastructure, power generation, grid modernization, and data center construction.

No prior experience required, according to Meta.

The company will also cover tuition, airfare, lodging, and provide a daily stipend during the training program.

Trainees accepted into AWA will receive a guaranteed job offer from one of the company’s contractor partners, WBNS reported.

More information on AWA and how to apply can be found here.

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