‘Messes up your whole day;’ Walking group pushes back after business hour changes at local mall

BEAVERCREEK — Recent adjustments to operating hours at the Mall at Fairfield Commons have some people upset.

The mall said in a statement it has decided to begin opening mall doors at 10:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Some retirees have been walking the floors of the mall before stores opened since the 1990s.

One walking group meets at the mall to exercise early so they can have a safe and accommodating space.

When the group saw the post on the front doors of the mall saying they can no longer come inside until at least an hour later than usual, it was upsetting for them.

News Center 7 received the following statement from the mall, saying in part “New mall walking hours more closely align with our retailers’ hours in order for us to maintain the highest quality standards.”

