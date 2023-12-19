Local

Memorial Day Tornadoes: Local building torn down after being damaged in 2019

By WHIO Staff

Local building torn down after being damaged from 2019 Memorial Tornadoes Photo contributed by Harrison Township (Harrison Township)

HARRISON TWP. — A building heavily damaged in the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes has been torn down.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Memorial Day Tornadoes: Remembering the destruction, devastation 4 years later

Harrison Township posted on its social media page that it demolished a “nuisance/dangerous property” at the 5000 block of North Main Street.

The building was previously an antique store, Ron Hilden’s Antique & Classic.

It suffered heavy damaged in 2019.

Swallow Road was closed while the demolition took place.


