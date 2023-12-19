Memorial Day Tornadoes: Local building torn down after being damaged in 2019

HARRISON TWP. — A building heavily damaged in the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes has been torn down.
Harrison Township posted on its social media page that it demolished a “nuisance/dangerous property” at the 5000 block of North Main Street.
The building was previously an antique store, Ron Hilden’s Antique & Classic.
It suffered heavy damaged in 2019.
Swallow Road was closed while the demolition took place.
