Memorial Day Tornadoes: Local building torn down after being damaged in 2019

HARRISON TWP. — A building heavily damaged in the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes has been torn down.

Harrison Township posted on its social media page that it demolished a “nuisance/dangerous property” at the 5000 block of North Main Street.

The building was previously an antique store, Ron Hilden’s Antique & Classic.

It suffered heavy damaged in 2019.

Swallow Road was closed while the demolition took place.





