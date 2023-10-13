Medics transport 2 to hospital following crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people are hospitalized following a crash in Dayton Friday morning.

Dayton Police and medics were dispatched around just after 7:45 a.m. to the intersection of Riverside Drive and E. Helena Street on initial reports of a crash, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Medics transported two people to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

Images from the scene show a wrecker and medics at the scene.

Two vehicles were involved.

The crash remains under investigation.

