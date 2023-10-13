Medics transport 2 to hospital following crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Two people are hospitalized following a crash in Dayton Friday morning.
Dayton Police and medics were dispatched around just after 7:45 a.m. to the intersection of Riverside Drive and E. Helena Street on initial reports of a crash, dispatchers told News Center 7.
Medics transported two people to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.
Images from the scene show a wrecker and medics at the scene.
Two vehicles were involved.
The crash remains under investigation.
