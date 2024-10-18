UPDATE: All lanes reopened on SR-725 after medics respond to 2-vehicle crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — UPDATE @ 7:01 a.m.:

All lanes on SR-725 have reopened, according to OHGO.

INITIAL REPORT:

Medics are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Miamisburg early Friday morning.

Around 5:47 a.m. crews were called to Miamisburg Centerville Rd (SR 725) and Springboro Pike on reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles involved in a crash.

Medics are on scene but no details on injuries were immediately available.

All lanes on Miamisburg Centerville Rd West at Mall Woods Dr are closed due to the crash, according to OHGO.

News Center 7 has crews heading to the scene.

We will update this story.

