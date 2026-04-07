UPDATE: 2 taken to hospital in multi-vehicle crash

DAYTON — Two people were hurt in a crash in Dayton on Tuesday afternoon.

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The crash was reported around 2:48 p.m. near Salem and Wabash Avenues.

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Initial reports were that four vehicles were involved, but Sgt. Creigee Coleman confirmed on the scene that three vehicles were involved.

An initial investigation has revealed that the at-fault driver, who was in a white car, was driving south at an excessive speed, hit another vehicle, and then went over the center line and hit a vehicle coming toward them on Salem Avenue.

The at-fault driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car that was going northbound on Salem Avenue was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three children were in the car that was going northbound. They were evaluated for injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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