Medical helicopter called to crash with reported injuries in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A medical helicopter has been called to a crash in Darke County Monday evening.

Around 6:50 p.m. Darke County Deputies were called to a crash with injuries near the intersection of U.S. 127 and state Route 503, according to initial reports.

Darke County dispatchers confirmed that a MedFlight helicopter was called to the scene.

The crash was reported to be involving two cars, dispatchers said.

One person was said to laying in the roadway as a result of the crash, initial scanner traffic indicates, but dispatchers were unable to confirm this.

We are working to learn how many people were hurt and what led up to the crash.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

