Mass food distribution scheduled today in Montgomery County

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A mass food distribution event has been scheduled in Harrison Township.

The event, hosted by The Foodbank, Inc., will take place today at the Dixie Twin Drive-In Theater at 6201 N. Dixie Drive.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Foodbank asks that those interested arrive no earlier than 9 a.m.

Only cars driving south on Dixie Drive and turning right to enter will be permitted to enter the lot.

“We know that too many families are still struggling to put food on the table,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “Events like this make it possible for us to meet our neighbors where they are and ensure no one in our community goes hungry this holiday season.”

SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center will also be participating and supplying pet food.

Montgomery County Public Health will also have a mobile clinic at the event. They’ll be there offering free and optional vaccinations.

The event is sponsored by CareSource.

