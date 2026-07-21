Mass food distribution scheduled for Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — The Foodbank, Inc. will host a mass food distribution on Thursday for Preble County residents in need of food assistance.

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The drive-thru event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Hollingsworth East Elementary School parking lot in Preble County.

CareSource is sponsoring the food distribution.

The Foodbank has partnered with SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center to ensure pet food is also available to families.

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The distribution will operate as a drive-thru style event.

The parking lot will open at 9:00 a.m., and people are asked to arrive with ample space in their vehicles for food to be placed.

Participants should enter via the Wayne Ave. entrance, as the Aukerman St. entrance will be used as an exit only for the distribution.

Fresh produce, chicken drumsticks, and other groceries will be served free of charge.

Foodbank staff will approach each car to sign clients in, and volunteers will load food directly into vehicles starting at 10:00 a.m.