March ranks among some of the wettest starts in Dayton history

DAYTON — We are enjoying a really nice Friday afternoon out there. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here to recap what has been a busy weather week. From snow to flooding rain we sure have had lots to track this week. In fact, Dayton is off to one of the wettest starts to March in history.

Totals

Dayton picked up just under two and one-half inches at the airport. There were higher totals just south of I-70, where totals were between 3 and 6 inches in several spots. At a weather station in Oxford, nearly 8 inches of rain fell between Tuesday and Thursday.

So, where does Dayton rank? When I looked at the record books of all Dayton records back to 1895 I found Dayton has the 6th wettest start to March in history.

Top Wettest

When you add in the liquid from Monday’s snowfall, Dayton currently has 2.57 inches of total precipitation heading into today. The last time March started this wet was in 2023, with 2.71 inches of precipitation that ranks as the 5th wettest start to March.

We are not done yet with rain chances over the next several days. A round of rain and storms is likely on Saturday. Into next week another push of showers and storms with some heavy rainfall looks likely for Tuesday and Wednesday.

New Rain

When we add it up, Saturday looks to bring an average of one-half inch of rain. A few locally higher totals are possible there. Into next week, another 1-2″ of rain is certainly possible. We will fine tune the track and amounts as we get closer. Certainly a very soggy start to the month...but let’s enjoy the rest of today first!

