March is starting out like a lion with several rain chances ahead

DAYTON — Friday and Saturday have been spectacular with sunshine and 50s, but a cold front drops temperatures to start March. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts on this Saturday. A cold front is bringing a few isolated rain showers late tonight and overnight. Not everyone will see them, but a few of the rain showers could mix with a wet snowflake or two.

Then we are tracking a chance for snow on Monday morning. The latest trends are bringing a weaker and drier system, so we don’t expect this system on Monday to have big impacts.

After that moves out, we are tracking a wet week ahead. Tuesday through Friday comes with considerable rain chances each day. That is also coming with more warm air back into the 50s and 60s.

