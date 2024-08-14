Man, woman seriously injured after motorcycle hits guardrail in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — A man and woman suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle crash in Greene County on Tuesday.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Greene County

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers, Greene County Sheriff’s deputies, and medics responded at 4:34 p.m. to reports of a crash on U.S. 42 near State Route 725 in Spring Valley Township, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 72-year-old man was driving a Honda Goldwing motorcycle on U.S. 42 when he went off the road and hit a guard rail.

A 70-year-old woman passenger was also riding with him, OSHP said.

Medics transported both to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

State troopers cited the driver.





