Man who threatened to commit school shooting sentenced for owning machine gun

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A local man who made online threats to commit a school shooting in California has been sentenced.

Alex Jaques, 21, was sentenced to at least six years in federal prison for possessing a machine gun, according to the Department of Justice.

As News Center 7 previously reported on Nov. 15, 2022, the FBI National Threat Operations Center received a tip about a video Jaques posted on YouTube.

In the video, Jaques uses multiple guns to shoot a computer and threatened to attack a middle school in Salinas, California.

Before shooting the computer, Jaques stabs it multiple times with a screwdriver and uses a power drill on it.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Centerville man facing federal charge for making threats to commit school shooting

The video shows a Uzi-style weapon being discharged and multiple shots fired from a rifle-style weapon.

Law enforcement contacted school officials in Salinas, California, and found that Jaques had been a student at a school within the same county.

Jaques said in the video that he plans to return to the area to “fill out my list of duties” and has kept “names and addresses of people who have wronged me.”

Just before shooting the computer in the video, Jaques says, “yeah okay so Washington Middle School you are next.”

Eight firearms, including an Uzi-style weapon, were seized from Jaques home in the 600 block of West Alex Bell Road as well as hand grenades and other explosives.

Jaques was arrested in November of 2022 and pleaded guilty in March 2023.









©2024 Cox Media Group