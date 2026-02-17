Man who encouraged dog to attack 60-year-old man learns sentence

DAYTON — A man facing charges in connection with a dog attack that sent a man to the hospital has learned his punishment.

Derrick Purter was sentenced to up to two years of community control.

Purter cannot commit any crimes for two years and is not allowed to own pit bulls.

The attack in July 2025 sent Brian Cochran to the hospital.

Cochran’s family told News Center 7 that he was approached by a group of people and their dogs. They threatened him, wanting his bike.

It all led to a life-threatening situation that was caught on video.

The assault was described as “savage” in an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The video of the attack obtained by News Center 7 shows a group of people knocking Cochran down.

Men then swarm him, punching and kicking him on the ground. That’s when the dogs attack his back and neck.

Cochran’s daughter, Diamond Cochran, said her brother texted her family to tell them their dad was being taken to the hospital. They rushed there to support him.

“They tried to kill my dad over a bicycle,” Diamond said.

Cochran’s family said they’re shaken by his severe wounds and the

Purter was arrested by U.S. Marshals days after the attack.

Three dogs were taken from his property and taken to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center.

