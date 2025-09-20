Man arrested for allegedly masturbating in vehicle at area park

RICHMOND, Indiana — A man was arrested for allegedly masturbating in his vehicle at an area park.

On Wednesday, Sept. 17, the Richmond Police Department received a report of a man who was allegedly masturbating inside his vehicle with the door open at Springwood Park in Richmond, Indiana.

When the man realized he had been seen, he fled the area, according to police.

Richmond patrol officers and an off-duty officer were able to locate the man’s vehicle and conduct a traffic stop.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Dustin Harney of Richmond.

Harney was taken into custody for indecent exposure, according to police.

Police also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

“This kind of behavior will not be normalized in Richmond. Our parks belong to children, families, and law-abiding citizens, not people who choose to expose themselves and break the law. If you come into our community to do this, expect to leave in handcuffs,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

