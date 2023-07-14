Man wanted in connection with murder investigation may be in Montgomery Co., sheriff’s office says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sherriff’s Office says a man wanted by Chillicothe police may be in the area.

Chillicothe police are searching for Kelvin Douglas Johnson who is wanted in connection with a murder investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Johnson is 43-years-old, 5′10″, 160lbs, and has possibly cut his hair, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say he could be in the Ross or Montgomery County area. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you can contact the Chillicothe Police Department 740-773-1191 or email Det. Demint jeff.demnt@chillicotheoh.gov.

