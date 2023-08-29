Man sentenced to life in prison for 2021 deadly shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A Dayton man was sentenced to life in prison after a 2021 shooting in Dayton.

Henry Harris, 32, was sentenced to 29 years to life in prison after being convicted on charges related to a shooting in the summer of 2021, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

On Sunday, June 13, 2021, Dayton police were called to an area hospital where they found two people who had been shot.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dayton man indicted for June deadly double shooting

One of the victims, later identified as 37-year-old Lajuan Black, died from his injuries. The other victim survived.

An investigation found that in the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue, Harris approached a car with three people inside and fired multiple rounds into the car, striking two people.

In July, Harris was found guilty of charges including murder, felonious assault, and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Earlier this month he was also found guilty on weapon counts.













©2023 Cox Media Group