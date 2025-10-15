Man robbed during Facebook Marketplace meet-up; accidentally shoots himself, police say

DAYTON — A man was hurt after he accidentally shot himself while being robbed on Tuesday night, police said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called to a shooting at 9:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of W Cornell Woods Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man had come to sell a gold necklace off of Facebook Marketplace, according to Sgt. Jared King with the Dayton Police Department.

Two males, whom the seller told police were likely teenagers, stole the necklace and ran away, according to King.

The 48-year-old attempted to grab his gun from his waistband and accidentally shot himself in the leg.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

