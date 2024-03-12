Man pleads guilty in connection to Dayton hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition

DAYTON — A man has pleaded guilty in connection to a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an 18-year-old girl in Dayton.

On April 6, 2023, around 11:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of North Main Street and Santa Clara Avenue to assist Dayton police on a crash involving a pedestrian, News Center 7 previously reported.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Reward offered for information on Dayton hit-and-run that left teen in critical condition

The victim was identified as 18-year-old I’sice Thomas who was walking home from a friend’s house. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, identified on Tuesday as Joseph Ferguson II, fled the scene in what was believed to be an older model Buick Century, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Things are going to be different now;’ 18-year old still hospitalized following hit and run crash

On May 16th, 2023, detectives began investigating Ferguson on unrelated charges. He was stopped in an older model Buick Century by Harrison Township deputies in relation to that investigation and was found to have a firearm and methamphetamine, the spokesperson said.

Crime Stoppers received a tip that the vehicle Ferguson was driving was involved in the hit-and-run crash.

>> PHOTOS: 18-year old still hospitalized following hit and run crash in Dayton

Deputies took custody of the vehicle, which the sheriff’s office said had damage consistent with a pedestrian crash.

“Through additional collaborative investigation between Special Investigations, Harrison Township detectives, Washington Township detectives, the Traffic Services Unit, additional evidence was uncovered, linking Ferguson to various crimes including the hit and run crash,” the spokesperson said.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deputies continue to investigate hit-and-run crash that left teen in critical condition

Ferguson was indicted on counts of having weapons while under disability, aggravated possession of drugs, and receiving stolen property based on the investigations

On March 8th, 2024, Ferguson pleaded guilty to felony counts of vehicular assault and failure to stop after an accident in relation to the April 6th crash.

“Ferguson pleaded guilty to sixteen additional felony counts uncovered during this extensive investigation spanning several jurisdictions,” the spokesperson said.

Ferguson is set to be sentenced on April 1, 2024.

Thomas has since been released from the hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

Joseph Ferguson II (Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 18-year old still hospitalized following hit and run crash in Dayton Photos contributed from the family

©2023 Cox Media Group