Man pleads guilty to 2001 murder of Kettering woman

KETTERING — A man has pleaded guilty to the 2001 murder of a woman.

Jonathan “Eric” Link was found guilty of two counts of murder.

As News Center 7 previously reported, he was named as the suspect in the murder of his girlfriend, Shannon Anderson.

In July 2001, Link reported to Kettering police that Anderson and her 1997 Oldsmobile were missing.

In August that same year, a decomposed body with “severe trauma” was found in Ross County. It was identified as Anderson, prompting a homicide investigation.

After more witnesses came forward and additional evidence was found,

Link was arrested at his home in Centerville on Jan. 13, 2025.

“While nothing can undo the loss of Shannon Anderson’s life, we hope this verdict brings some measure of justice and closure after so many years. This case underscores the importance of cross-agency collaboration and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to solving even the most challenging cases, regardless of the passage of time,” a Kettering police spokesperson said.

Link is due to be sentenced on Dec. 23 and faces life in prison.

