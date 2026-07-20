Man on parole facing charges after child porn found on phone

DAYTON — A man is accused of having child pornography on his phone while he was on parole.

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Jonathan Cherry was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on eight counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material.

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Cherry was on parole after having been sentenced to two years in prison after being convicted in 2019 of sexual battery, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

He turned over his phone to his parole officer as a condition of his parole, and search history indicated that he was seeking child pornography, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

A forensic search turned up images that led to the charges he is now facing.

He is not in custody, but a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is set to be arraigned on Aug. 4.

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