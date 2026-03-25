Man learns sentence for killing ex-girlfriend, mother of 5, at Miamisburg home

MIAMISBURG — A man has learned how long he’ll be in prison for killing a woman inside her Miamisburg home.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell was in court today for Turner’s sentencing. Hear from the victim’s family and friends tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Dametrius Turner was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Wednesday. This came after he admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend, Leslie Ross, last year.

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Ross’ family and friends addressed Turner in court on Wednesday, saying what he did was “rooted in selfishness.”

“When the cell doors close, think about Leslie. When you blink, see her face. I want you to pray for forgiveness and wonder if God hears you,” Teria Carson, Ross’ co-worker, said.

In March 2025, Turner shot and killed Ross, who was a mother of five, inside a home on Golden Arrow Drive in Miamisburg.

Her family revealed on Wednesday that the pair had dated for a year, but that Ross broke the relationship off a week before she was murdered.

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